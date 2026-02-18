Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be Worth $1 Trillion by the End of 2026

Key Points

Micron Technology's market cap has jumped by more than 4 times in the past year.

The favorable memory pricing environment and Micron's valuation are likely to pave the way for the stock to jump significantly in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

The astounding 313% gains that shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have clocked over the past year have brought the company's market capitalization to around $463 billion, a big increase from the $100 billion-plus level a year ago.

The stunning rise in Micron stock is justified by the phenomenal jump in the company's revenue and earnings, driven by favorable memory market conditions. Importantly, the conditions that are driving Micron's incredible growth are likely to persist for the rest of the year, potentially pushing the company's market cap to $1 trillion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's look at the reasons why Micron could achieve that milestone by the end of 2026.

Memory price increases are showing no signs of slowing down

The artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled demand for memory chips has created a supply shortage, leading to a sharp price increase. Tom's Hardware reported last month that data centers are on track to consume 70% of the memory chips that will be manufactured this year. What's more, memory manufacturers are reportedly selling their 2028 capacity right now, indicating that the shortage is likely to persist.

This massive demand from data centers isn't surprising, as memory is a critical component deployed in AI accelerator chips to reduce bottlenecks and ensure that the chip systems perform up to their potential. Smaller or slower memory could hinder the performance of chips tackling AI workloads, which explains why demand for specialized memory chips such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is taking off.

Memory manufacturers like Micron are allocating their supply toward data centers to meet the incredible demand, leaving a shortage in other areas such as smartphones, personal computers, and automotive. What's more, companies investing hundreds of billions of dollars in AI data center infrastructure are not shying away from paying a premium to secure access to memory chips.

As a result, S&P Global expects the contract price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM), which produced almost 80% of Micron's revenue last quarter, to increase by 70% to 100% in 2026 from last year's levels. All this explains why Micron's earnings are expected to grow astronomically in the current and next fiscal years, paving the way for a big jump in the stock price.

Why a $1 trillion valuation seems achievable by the end of the year

Consensus estimates are projecting a 306% increase in Micron's earnings in the current fiscal year to $33.73 per share. Micron's bottom line jumped by 167% year over year in fiscal Q1 2026 (which ended in November last year), and it expects a bigger jump of 440% in the current one to $8.42 per share.

Micron's fiscal year will end in August. So, Micron's earnings in the last three quarters of the current fiscal year are likely to land at $28.95 per share (calculated by deducting the fiscal Q1 earnings of $4.78 per share from the fiscal 2026 consensus earnings expectation). Analysts expect Micron's earnings to land at $43.41 per share in fiscal 2027, translating into a quarterly run rate of $10.85 per share.

Adding Micron's earnings for the last three quarters of fiscal 2026 to the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (which will end in November this year) points to total earnings of $39.80 for roughly this calendar year. Multiplying that by the tech-laden Nasdaq-100 index's forward earnings multiple of 25 indicates that Micron stock could trade at $995 by the end of 2026, which is 2.4 times its current stock price.

That would be enough for this AI stock to enter the $1 trillion club.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.