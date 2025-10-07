Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Will Be the Nvidia of Quantum Computing by 2035

Key Points

Quantum computing is gaining momentum as the next frontier of artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Alphabet has a unique ecosystem spanning hardware, software, and research geared toward quantum applications.

These assets could drive significant value for Alphabet's various AI-powered services over the next decade.

Every major technology wave has produced its defining infrastructure giant. The internet had Cisco. The smartphone era was molded by Apple. And today's artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is dominated by Nvidia. But as AI begins shifting toward more advanced frontiers -- most notably quantum computing -- another contender may rise to the forefront: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Alphabet stands out with unmatched depth across research, hardware, and software. The company is deliberately weaving these assets together to build a powerful ecosystem designed not just for today's AI race, but for the quantum era that lies ahead.

DeepMind: Alphabet's research powerhouse

One of Alphabet's clearest strengths in the AI race is DeepMind. More than just a research and development (R&D) project, DeepMind has become Alphabet's intellectual engine. Its work has produced breakthroughs across reinforcement learning, computing simulations, and optimization -- advancements that flow directly into Google's products.

TPUs: Alphabet's hardware advantage

Nvidia cemented its dominance by making GPUs and its CUDA software indispensable for machine learning. Alphabet has followed a similar playbook with its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) -- custom-built accelerators designed specifically for deep learning and neural networks.

Integrated directly into Google Cloud, TPUs provide more than just raw processing power; they give Alphabet a structural edge over rivals like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This hardware-software integration has attracted high-profile customers including Meta Platforms, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Safe Superintelligence, all of which rely on Google's TPU network. Alphabet isn't positioning itself as just another cloud provider -- it is strategically building an end-to-end tool chain designed for the future of more sophisticated AI workloads.

Cirq: Alphabet's quantum developer toolkit

The final piece of the puzzle is Cirq, Alphabet's open-source framework for quantum programming. Much like Nvidia's CUDA architecture, Cirq equips developers with the tools to experiment with quantum applications today while quietly binding them into Alphabet's broader ecosystem for tomorrow.

While quantum computing may still be in its infancy, Cirq ensures that researchers and enterprises can get ahead of the curve by starting to build algorithms now. As quantum AI matures, these early adopters will already be embedded within Alphabet's framework. In this way, the company is methodically transforming what was once a speculative pocket of the AI realm into the foundation for mainstream infrastructure.

Valuation implications: Alphabet's quantum AI future

For investors, the central question is whether Alphabet's vision will translate into measurable financial results. Over the next decade, the company's AI and quantum initiatives could reshape its revenue mix and profitability profile in some powerful ways:

Cloud upside: Google Cloud is already operating at an annual revenue run rate of $54 billion -- but this runway is far from peaking. As more enterprises look to diversify beyond Nvidia's ecosystem, Alphabet's TPUs provide a scalable, enterprise-grade alternative. This dynamic could push Google Cloud's revenue well past $100 billion annually by next decade.

Google Cloud is already operating at an annual revenue run rate of $54 billion -- but this runway is far from peaking. As more enterprises look to diversify beyond Nvidia's ecosystem, Alphabet's TPUs provide a scalable, enterprise-grade alternative. This dynamic could push Google Cloud's revenue well past $100 billion annually by next decade. Ecosystem lock-in: Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson recently valued the combined potential of DeepMind and TPUs at nearly $900 billion. When Cirq is layered on top of this stack, Alphabet gains a first-mover advantage in quantum AI applications -- similar to how CUDA secured Nvidia's leadership position. The result is higher switching costs for businesses and a formidable technological moat built to last for the long term.

If Alphabet executes on this vision, it will successfully reframe itself in the eyes of the market -- no longer seen primarily as an ad-tech company vulnerable to cyclical budgets. Instead, the company could be valued like an AI infrastructure leader. Against this backdrop, the company's valuation multiples could expand to reflect its role as a ubiquitous technology platform rather than just an advertising behemoth.

Over the next 10 years, Alphabet could emerge as the backbone of quantum-powered infrastructure -- a strategy with the potential to add trillions in market capitalization and redefine the company not just as a search powerhouse, but as the default platform on which the next era of AI is built.

