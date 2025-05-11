Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock Will Soar After May 28

Between 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) generated total returns of 58% and 87%, respectively. These gains were fueled in large part by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Unfortunately for AI investors, 2025 has been a different story. In April, there was significant panic-selling across growth stocks in particular. Investors are undoubtedly concerned over the various potential outcomes of President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

But could these emotions be overblown? I think they could be.

Let's explore some recent updates from the AI industry's biggest cast members and why semiconductor king Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) could see its shares surge after it reports its first-quarter results on May 28.

AI infrastructure spend is on the rise

Over the last couple of weeks, numerous companies have reported their Q1 financial results. When it comes to AI, investors ought to pay close attention to Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Advanced Micro Devices, all of which are devoting considerable resources to their AI-related pursuits. The trends in their capital expenditures (capex) and revenues can shed some light on broader demand in the AI space and where it might be headed.

Cloud hyperscalers: While Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet have all built incredibly diversified businesses, cloud computing infrastructure is top of mind when it comes to how AI is fueling growth for these companies. During the first quarter, Microsoft's Azure cloud business generated revenue growth of 35% year over year on a constant-currency basis. Alphabet and Amazon grew their cloud businesses by 28% and 17%, respectively. These growth figures were strong enough to support the companies' previously published infrastructure budgets, and their management teams reiterated their capex forecasts. These three "Magnificent Seven" members are on track to spend a combined $260 billion on AI capex this year.

While Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet have all built incredibly diversified businesses, cloud computing infrastructure is top of mind when it comes to how AI is fueling growth for these companies. During the first quarter, Microsoft's Azure cloud business generated revenue growth of 35% year over year on a constant-currency basis. Alphabet and Amazon grew their cloud businesses by 28% and 17%, respectively. These growth figures were strong enough to support the companies' previously published infrastructure budgets, and their management teams reiterated their capex forecasts. These three "Magnificent Seven" members are on track to spend a combined $260 billion on AI capex this year. Meta Platforms: Over the last couple of years, Meta has spent significant sums on AI capex in support of a number of ambitious projects, from home-grown chips to AI-powered wearable hardware (i.e., its AI glasses and virtual reality gaming headsets). In 2023, Meta spent $28.1 billion on capex. In 2024, the company boosted that by 40% to $39.2 billion. And in its Q4 2024 earnings presentation in late January, Meta's management guided for 2025 capex to be in the range of $60 billion to $65 billion -- another boost of up to 66%. Well, guess what? During the Q1 call a couple of weeks ago, Meta raised its capex guidance range to $64 billion to $72 billion.

Over the last couple of years, Meta has spent significant sums on AI capex in support of a number of ambitious projects, from home-grown chips to AI-powered wearable hardware (i.e., its AI glasses and virtual reality gaming headsets). In 2023, Meta spent $28.1 billion on capex. In 2024, the company boosted that by 40% to $39.2 billion. And in its Q4 2024 earnings presentation in late January, Meta's management guided for 2025 capex to be in the range of $60 billion to $65 billion -- another boost of up to 66%. Well, guess what? During the Q1 call a couple of weeks ago, Meta raised its capex guidance range to $64 billion to $72 billion. AMD: Over the past month, semiconductor stocks have proven particularly sensitive to the tariff situation. One of the main reasons for this is changing regulatory protocols related to Chinese exports, as China remains a major market for chip sellers. While the situation remains fluid, I'd argue that trade war concerns have permeated a bit too broadly. During AMD's Q1earnings callon May 6, CEO Lisa Su said:

I know there are some uncertainties as it relates to tariffs and other things. But this is one of those areas where, from an infrastructure standpoint, there continues to be investment in AI infrastructure. And so with that, we would expect strong growth into the second half of the year.

How does Nvidia stock generally perform after earnings?

The graph below illustrates Nvidia's stock price over the last three years, with its quarterly report dates marked by the purple circles. Nvidia stock has risen considerably across this period -- but we already knew that.

Yet since Nvidia reported its Q2 2024 earnings in August, the stock has actually dropped by about 9%. In other words, Nvidia hasn't been a moneymaker for your portfolio for a little while now.

Should you buy Nvidia stock before May 28?

Even though the stock's performance has been underwhelming for almost a year now, the company's results have been consistently impressive during this time. In my view, the share price movements have been tied more to macroeconomic storylines than to the actual performance of the business.

Going back to last summer, some of the bigger narratives influencing the markets included the presidential campaign and the Federal Reserve's policy decisions relating to inflation and interest rates. While none of these things have much to do with AI or Nvidia specifically, the uncertainty surrounding them had an impact on growth stocks.

I think big tech's commitment to its infrastructure investments speaks volumes about how robust the hyperscalers expect the AI tailwind to be. Su's remarks underscore this idea, as she expects production of AMD's next-generation chip architecture to begin scaling up significantly in the latter portion of the year.

All told, I see these trends as incredibly positive for Nvidia's own prospects.

Moreover, given that analysts' consensus estimates are for Nvidia's revenue and earnings to nearly double over the next two years, I'm confident the company remains well positioned to dominate the AI infrastructure market over the coming years.

For these reasons, I think Nvidia stock will soar following its earnings report later this month and I see the stock as a no-brainer buying opportunity right now.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $302,503 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $37,640 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $614,911!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.