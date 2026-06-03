Prediction: This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stock Will Soar After Micron's Earnings

Key Points

Memory and storage stocks have been rallying as big tech pours billions into DRAM and NAND chips.

Micron is a market leader in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM solutions for AI data centers.

A strong earnings performance from Micron could fuel further gains across AI infrastructure stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

As Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) prepares to report fiscal third-quarter earnings on June 24, the artificial intelligence (AI) memory sector stands at a pivotal inflection point. Growth investors have become increasingly bullish, fueled by a wave of recent analyst price target upgrades that reflect confidence in both near-term results and future guidance.

A decisive earnings beat from Micron does more than just validate robust demand for memory chips. It should also spill over to peers like Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), as both companies operate in overlapping pockets of the memory and storage ecosystem.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A strong earnings performance from Micron could become a tailwind that sends Sandisk stock soaring in June, further amplifying momentum across the broader AI infrastructure theme.

Why might Sandisk stock soar in June?

AI hyperscalers require large quantities of high-speed storage alongside compute memory to handle massive training workloads and inference deployments. When a company like Micron delivers a convincing earnings beat and raises its guidance, the market essentially receives confirmation that AI-driven demand for advanced memory is not just intact, but actually accelerating.

Since Micron and Sandisk tend to trade in parallel, a Micron beat inherently creates a halo effect for its counterparts. Sandisk's expertise in NAND flash and enterprise-grade solid-state drives (SSDs) also benefits from the same secular tailwinds fueling Micron.

Positive sentiment toward Micron can easily pull institutional flows toward Sandisk stock as well. Subsequently, momentum traders and retail investors might pile in -- forcing short-sellers to cover. In a memory and storage market featuring tight supply and rising pricing power, these dynamics can turn a modest gap-up into a parabolic run as valuation multiples expand and analyst price targets start to compound.

What would a Micron earnings beat signal for the broader AI market?

If Micron smashes expectations in a few weeks, the company's trajectory would validate the durability of the AI infrastructure supercycle. In turn, memory and storage should no longer be viewed as peripheral inputs within AI chip stacks. Rather, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM, and NAND are emerging as key value drivers in the ongoing build-outs of next-generation data centers.

A strong performance from Micron is a proxy that AI hyperscalers are continuing to commit capital aggressively to support their infrastructure road maps. This validation extends across the entire chip supply chain -- reassuring investors that AI capital expenditures (capex) are accelerating rather than peaking.

Are memory and storage stocks good buys right now?

Even after meaningful gains throughout 2026, HBM, DRAM, and NAND stocks like Micron and Sandisk remain attractive for investors with a multiyear time horizon. Demand for memory and storage solutions continues to outpace supply, with advanced HBM capacity largely sold out into next year.

While valuations are richer than historical averages, I think these premiums are supported by expanding profit margins and visible long-term revenue agreements that traditional cyclical memory opportunities did not enjoy.

Selective exposure to HBM and DRAM leaders like Micron and NAND storage specialists like Sandisk offers compelling upside for investors who believe big tech's infrastructure spending will continue into the next decade. Ultimately, Micron's upcoming earnings report could serve as a meaningful catalyst for Sandisk stock and, by extension, reinforce conviction throughout the AI infrastructure landscape.

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sandisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $449,393!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,366,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 3, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.