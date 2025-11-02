Prediction: AMD Will Be Worth More Than Broadcom by 2030

Key Points

AMD is a distant second to Nvidia in the data center GPU space.

In recent quarters, the company's products are starting to gain serious traction.

If AMD keeps its momentum going, it could become a much more valuable company in a few years.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), better known simply as AMD, has been an incredible performer recently, with shares up by 114% so far in 2025. But I think this could be just a starting point for this chipmaker with an excellent history of innovation and execution.

In fact, I'm going to make the bold prediction that AMD will have a higher market cap than Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) by the end of 2030.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

First, let's clarify exactly what I'm predicting. As of this writing, AMD has a market cap of roughly $420 billion, while Broadcom is a proud member of the trillion-dollar club with a $1.76 trillion valuation. My prediction is that not only will AMD become a trillion-dollar company by the end of 2030, but that it will overtake Broadcom on the leaderboard.

Admittedly, this is a bold prediction. For a stock to more than quadruple within five years would be a remarkable rate of return. It would mean gains of about 32% annualized. However, we've already seen how companies that gain serious traction in AI infrastructure can have similar moves (look at a five-year chart of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) if you want proof). And AMD is making some impressive moves. Here's why I've been aggressively buying AMD in my own portfolio and why I'm so optimistic about the next five years.

Reasons why AMD could 4x (or more) by 2030

Of course, Nvidia is the clear leader in AI chips, but AMD's business has seen serious traction recently. Its GPUs sell for less than comparable Nvidia products, and there are some particularly exciting launches on the calendar for 2026, such as the next-generation MI400X GPU.

As one example, AMD recently signed a deal with massive AI company OpenAI to deploy six gigawatts of AMD data center chips by 2030. And this could be just a starting point for the relationship between the two companies.

Finally, it isn't just its AI chips for data centers that could drive AMD's revenue higher. The company's CPU/GPU business for PCs has steadily gained market share over the past decade, its embedded processors have tremendous potential, especially with autonomous vehicle technology, and those are just a couple of examples.

A bold prediction, but a great investment opportunity

I want to reiterate that this is a bold prediction. And a big part of why I'm making it is that I think Broadcom may be a bit frothy right now and has a good chance of underperforming over the next five years. It's entirely possible that I'm wrong and Broadcom soars by several trillion dollars in value by 2030.

However, in the roughly 11 years since Lisa Su has been CEO of AMD, it has been a big mistake to bet against the company. In fact, AMD shares have increased at an annual rate of more than 48% under her tenure -- which would be more than enough to surpass Broadcom by 2030 if it keeps up.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $603,392!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,236!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.