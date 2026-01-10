Prediction: Alphabet Will Soar Over the Next Decade. Here's 1 Reason Why.

Key Points

Alphabet is a leading force in digital advertising, a huge market that is expected to keep expanding rapidly.

Monetizing artificial intelligence (AI) users with digital ads can drive ongoing revenue and earnings growth.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares have performed very well in the past. Over the trailing-10-year period, they have climbed 723%. This is a significantly higher return than the overall market.

Investors might believe that they won't achieve strong gains going forward, but that's a flawed view. I predict that this top tech stock will soar over the next decade. Here's one reason why.

Digital advertising is a growth market

During Q3 2025 (ended Sept. 30), Alphabet brought in $74 billion in digital ad revenue (73% of its total), up 13% year over year. This makes it the largest business in this market.

The industry is expected to grow at a 15% compound annual rate through the rest of this decade. This provides a major tailwind for Alphabet to keep up its expansion, pushing up revenue and profits along the way. This should drive the stock higher.

Alphabet will dominate the artificial intelligence age

Alphabet is also figuring out how to generate revenue from new avenues in a world of more artificial intelligence queries. Its Gemini app has 650 million monthly active users. And Alphabet plans to display ads to free users in 2026.

Monetization here can be valuable for the company. And this demonstrates how Alphabet is adapting to changes in the search universe, operating from a position of strength.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.