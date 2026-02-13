Prediction: Alphabet Will Be a $5 Trillion Stock by the End of 2027

Key Points

Alphabet is the parent company of Google, YouTube, Waymo, DeepMind, and more.

The company is using AI to transform its core businesses, and it's having an incredible amount of success.

I think Alphabet's strong operating results will propel the company to a $5 trillion valuation by the end of 2027.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

There are 12 publicly listed companies around the world valued at $1 trillion or more, with some of them graduating into the $2 trillion, $3 trillion, and even $4 trillion clubs. However, only Nvidia has crossed the exclusive $5 trillion milestone, although only for a very brief period last October, because its stock has since lost around 8% of its peak value.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, YouTube, Waymo, and more. These businesses have laid the foundation for the company's highly successful artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, which is driving incredible value for its shareholders. In fact, its stock has soared by 73% over the last 12 months alone.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Alphabet has a market capitalization of $3.92 trillion as I write this, and here's why I think it has a clear pathway to the $5 trillion club.

AI has transformed Google Search

When the AI boom started gathering momentum in early 2023, investors were worried chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT would steal internet traffic away from traditional search engines. This would've dealt a serious blow to Alphabet, because the advertising dollars brought in by Google Search represent more than half of the company's total revenue.

Fortunately, Alphabet moved fast by launching its own family of AI models called Gemini. The latest Gemini 3 models are among the best in the industry, and they are now powering AI Overviews in Google Search, which combine text, images, and links to third-party sources to provide fast answers to almost any query. Overviews appear above the traditional search results, so users no longer need to sift through web pages to find information.

Google Search also has another new feature called AI Mode, which allows users to open a chatbot-style interface if they want to expand on a particular search query to find deeper answers. Alphabet says AI Mode queries are three times longer than traditional search queries, on average, so the feature is boosting engagement. In other words, users might be more likely to stick with Google Search now instead of venturing off to use third-party chatbots.

During the fourth quarter of 2025 (ended Dec. 31), Alphabet said Google Search saw more usage than ever before thanks to its new AI features. In fact, the platform generated a record $63.1 billion in revenue during the quarter, which was up 17% from the year-ago period. That growth rate accelerated for the third consecutive quarter, which truly highlights its AI-led momentum.

Google Cloud is amassing a huge order backlog from AI customers

While Google Search is Alphabet's largest business, Google Cloud consistently generates the fastest growth. It brought in a record $17.6 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter, which was up by an eye-popping 48% year over year. As was the case with Search, this was also the third straight quarter in which Google Cloud's revenue growth accelerated.

Google Cloud has become a top destination for businesses and developers looking to create and deploy AI software. It operates state-of-the-art data centers and rents the computing capacity to its customers for a fee. This infrastructure is fitted with the latest AI chips from suppliers like Nvidia, but Alphabet also designed its own chips called tensor processing units (TPUs) to give customers more optionality. These TPUs were used to train Gemini 3, and they are now being used by leading start-ups like Anthropic.

But it doesn't stop there. Google Cloud also offers access to AI platforms, AI agents, and the latest AI models from a variety of third parties, which combine to accelerate its customers' development projects. Alphabet says customers using Google Cloud for AI purposes adopt 80% more products than those that aren't, which highlights how important this technology is for the platform.

Google Cloud ended 2025 with an annual revenue run rate of $70 billion. However, it also ended the year with a staggering $240 billion order backlog from customers who are waiting for more AI infrastructure to come online, which soared 55% from the previous quarter just three months earlier. This suggests the cloud platform might be poised for even faster revenue growth in the future.

How Alphabet can achieve a $5 trillion valuation

Alphabet generated total earnings of $10.81 per share in 2025, placing its stock at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30. That is a discount to the Nasdaq-100 index which trades at a P/E ratio of 31.5, so you could argue Alphabet is cheap relative to its big-tech peers.

But looking ahead, Wall Street's consensus estimate suggests Alphabet's earnings could grow to $11.42 per share in 2026, followed by $13.26 per share in 2027, placing its stock at forward P/E ratios of 28.3 and 24.4, respectively.

In other words, Alphabet stock would have to soar by 23.4% by the end of 2027 just to maintain its current P/E ratio of 30. That alone would catapult the company's market cap to $4.84 trillion -- a stone's throw away from the exclusive $5 trillion milestone. However, if Alphabet's P/E ratio were to rise slightly higher to trade in line with the P/E of the Nasdaq-100 (31.5), that would be enough to nudge the company's valuation above the $5 trillion mark.

That is a real possibility in my opinion, considering the significant AI-driven momentum in the Google Search and Google Cloud businesses alone. As a result, Alphabet could be less than two years away from becoming a $5 trillion company.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.