Prediction: This AI Company Will Redefine Cloud Infrastructure by 2030

Key Points Alphabet has an edge in cloud computing given its vertical integration with both hardware and software.

The company's custom chips could become a big advantage as the market shifts toward inference.

Alphabet also looks to be a leader on the data center energy front.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud may sit behind Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure today in terms of market share, but it has the pieces in place to reshape the cloud computing industry by the end of the decade. Cloud growth is being driven by artificial intelligence (AI), and Google Cloud is well-positioned to be the platform of choice in the future.

Let's look at the company's advantages and learn why Alphabet has an opportunity to redefine what cloud infrastructure looks like by 2030.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The data center built for AI

While Amazon, in particular, tends to have older data centers, Google Cloud is creating an environment designed specifically for AI from the ground up. This starts with its custom tensor processing units (TPU), which provide performance and cost advantages over standard hardware. By combining TPUs with off-the-shelf graphic processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia, Google Cloud can handle everything from large language model (LLM) training to real-time inference more efficiently.

Alphabet's custom TPUs, meanwhile, could become even more important with AI inference expected to become a much larger market than training over time. Right now, soaring AI demand is lifting the boats of all cloud providers. However, the current pace of growth won't last forever. If Google Cloud's TPUs can deliver a cost-per-inference edge, that would give it a powerful advantage once the market starts to become more competitive.

Hardware is only one part of the story, though. One thing investors often overlook when it comes to Alphabet is how long the company has actually spent developing AI. It acquired AI research lab DeepMind back in 2014 and later merged it with its Google Brain division. Today, it's taken this research to create its Gemini models, which are woven directly into its cloud service offerings and tools like Vertex AI, which let customers build, refine, and deploy their own AI solutions.

Increasing capacity

Like most cloud providers, Alphabet is investing heavily to increase data center capacity. It recently bumped up its 2025 capital expenditure (capex) budget by $10 billion to $85 billion, given the strong demand it is seeing from AI. That willingness to invest aggressively positions it well to handle increasing AI demand moving forward.

At the same time, it is collaborating with some of the world's biggest AI players. Earlier this year, it signed a deal with OpenAI as the company looked to diversify away from backer Microsoft. More recently, it signed a six-year, over $10 billion deal with Meta Platforms to provide it with more computing power. Both companies compete directly with Alphabet for ad dollars, but they both turned to Google Cloud to help advance their AI strategies, showing the strength and appeal of its infrastructure platform.

Vertical integration

One of Alphabet's biggest advantages is that it controls both the hardware and the software. This vertical integration helps create performance and cost benefits.

Its TPUs are designed to work seamlessly within its TensorFlow and broader AI frameworks. On top of that, Alphabet operates one of the largest private fiber networks in the world. That allows Google Cloud to deliver high performance and low latency globally.

In addition, Google Cloud is also a leader in both data analytics, with tools like BigQuery, and Kubernetes, which are software packages that bundle apps with everything they need to run. This essentially makes Alphabet a one-stop shop. It offers everything from custom chips to data center infrastructure to AI models to analytic tools and software. And with its impending acquisition of Wiz, you can soon add cloud security to the mix, as well. That is just a complete package that will be difficult to replicate.

Leading the way on clean energy

Alphabet is not stopping at hardware and software, though; it's also looking to be at the forefront of data center energy.

AI data centers have enormous power requirements, and sustainability is becoming a critical factor for enterprises choosing cloud providers. Alphabet has set a bold target of running its data centers on carbon-free energy around the clock by 2030.

It has already struck deals with next-generation energy companies, including partnerships around fusion and nuclear power. For customers with their own environmental goals, this commitment stands out. Offering a "green" cloud makes Google Cloud more attractive to organizations that want performance and sustainability together.

A cheap stock

Even with all this progress, Wall Street continues to value Alphabet as if its core search business is dying. Thus far, that has proven to be a false narrative, with the company seeing its search revenue growth accelerate last quarter. Meanwhile, it has the potential to redefine the cloud computing market, and has other attractive businesses in YouTube and its fast-growing Waymo robotaxi unit.

At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 21, the stock is cheap and one investment you want to own.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,220!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,162!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.