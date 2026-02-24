Prediction: Agentic AI Will Be the Biggest Tech Trend of 2026. Here Are 2 Stocks to Own

Key Points

ServiceNow has been growing its revenue quickly and has a big potential driver with its Control Tower solution.

UiPath's stock is very cheap, and it has a huge potential opportunity in AI agent orchestration.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the world we live in, and the next big change is coming in the form of AI agents. Many agentic AI stocks have been thrown out with the bathwater during the software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock sell-off, and this has opened up some nice opportunities in the space.

Two of the stocks with the best agentic AI prospects come from companies that are looking to be agentic AI orchestration platforms. In a world becoming a sprawl of third-party AI agents from different vendors, the ability to manage and control these agents will become increasingly important.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) started out as a leader in information technology service management (ITSM) to help IT departments better run their networks, before moving into other areas such as human resources and customer service. Today, it is a vital part of its customers' workflow. While it has been caught in the SaaS sell-off, the company has a wide moat, as it is ingrained into its customers' systems through security protocols, custom business rules, and audit trails that are not easily replicated.

With that strong foundation, the company has been layering on AI applications. Its Now Assist suite of generative AI solutions has seen strong adoption and has been a nice growth driver. However, it is the company's entry into agentic AI orchestration with its new Control Tower solution that could have the most upside. Meanwhile, its recent acquisitions of Armis and Veza only build on this. With Armis, ServiceNow is gaining an asset visibility layer that it can incorporate within Control Tower. This will let it monitor AI agents on devices without having to deploy monitoring software on each device. Meanwhile, Veza adds a layer of rights permission to make sure that AI agents don't gain unauthorized access.

ServiceNow has continued to demonstrate strong revenue growth, and its agentic orchestration strategy could be another driver. Trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of below 7 based on 2026 analyst estimates and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.5, this is a top stock to own.

UiPath

Another company that has developed an agentic AI orchestration platform is UiPath (NYSE: PATH). The company started out in the field of robotic process automation (RPA), where it quickly became a market leader. RPA uses software bots to help perform simple, rules-based jobs, such as data entry and customer onboarding.

RPA is a great foundation for an agentic AI orchestration platform because it already has governance and compliance guardrails built into the platform, while it also has deep interconnects into legacy systems, like SAP's, which can lack modern application programming interfaces. With this foundation, UiPath was able to develop its Maestro platform, which can manage both software bots and third-party AI agents.

Best of all, the platform is able to assign the most appropriate tasks to both software bots and agents while keeping humans in the loop when necessary. Because software bots cost much less money to run than AI agents, which eat up tokens each time they perform a task, Maestro can not only help customers deal with AI agent sprawl but also help them save money in the process.

UiPath is still in the early innings with Maestro, but it has been finding some early success. Revenue growth accelerated last quarter to 16%, and the company has signed partnerships with several big AI players. Trading at a forward P/S ratio of just 3.5 and a P/E of below 15, the stock is cheap and could have huge upside if the company can continue to accelerate its growth and establish itself as an agentic AI orchestration platform leader.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in ServiceNow and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends SAP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.