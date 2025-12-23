Prediction: 3 Unstoppable Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Palantir Technologies When 2026 Ends

Key Points

Palantir Technologies has become Wall Street's 19th most-valuable public company, thanks to its sustainable moat.

However, headwinds are mounting for Palantir, which can result in significant downside for the stock.

Three brand-name businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to leapfrog Palantir in the market cap column.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Over the last three years, no trend has captured the attention and capital of investors quite like the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The potential for software and systems to make split-second decisions and evolve without human oversight is a global opportunity that PwC analysts believe will surpass $15 trillion by 2030.

Arguably, no AI stock has been hotter since the beginning of 2023 than Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), with its shares skyrocketing by more than 2,900%. In terms of market cap, Palantir vaulted from a tech stock of fringe importance to the 19th-largest publicly traded company on Wall Street, as of the closing bell on Dec. 19.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Although Palantir's shareholders would love for this parabolic ascent to extend into 2026, history suggests this is highly unlikely. No megacap company at the forefront of a next-big-thing technological trend has ever been able to sustain a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio above 30 for any extended length of time. Palantir ended last week at a P/S ratio of approximately 127!

Palantir shares would also be susceptible to significant weakness if an AI bubble were to form and subsequently burst. There hasn't been a game-changing innovation on Wall Street for more than 30 years that hasn't endured an early stage bubble-bursting event. Since all innovations need time to mature and evolve, it bodes poorly for the prospects of Palantir stock in the new year.

With historical precedent pointing to a rough 2026 for Palantir, the following three unstoppable stocks all have the tools and intangibles necessary to leapfrog it in the market cap column.

Coca-Cola

As of the closing bell on Dec. 19, beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) trailed Palantir by approximately $159 billion in market value. However, there's a real possibility of a 180 taking place in the new year.

What makes Coca-Cola such an incredible investment is the predictability of its operating model. Beverages are a basic necessity, meaning consumers will purchase Coke's products regardless of how well or poorly the U.S. and global economy are performing. This leads to steady operating cash flow year after year.

It also doesn't hurt that this consumer goods giant has its proverbial fingers in just about every cookie jar worldwide. With the exception of North Korea, Cuba, and Russia, Coca-Cola has ongoing operations in every other country. This means it benefits from needle-moving organic growth in emerging markets, as well as steady demand from developed countries.

But perhaps the most valuable trait Coca-Cola brings to the table is its marketing. Few companies have demonstrated the ability to cross generational gaps and successfully engage with their customers quite like Coca-Cola. The company's holiday tie-ins help connect the brand with mature audiences, while its social media messaging keeps its younger customers engaged.

While Coca-Cola isn't going to jaw-drop Wall Street with its growth rate, a slow and steady approach is a recipe for it to leap ahead of Palantir in 2026.

NextEra Energy

A second unstoppable stock that can leapfrog AI juggernaut Palantir Technologies in the new year is America's largest electric utility, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra currently trails Palantir's market cap by roughly $295 billion.

Keeping with the theme described above with Coca-Cola, predictability is a valuable commodity on Wall Street. Whether you're a homeowner or renter, there's a very high probability you need electricity to operate your appliances and/or HVAC system. Electricity demand doesn't change much annually, which lends to predictable cash flow from operations.

However, NextEra Energy isn't your run-of-the-mill electric utility. As of the end of September, it was overseeing 76 gigawatts of electrical operating capacity, 57% of which came from renewables, such as wind and solar. No global electric utility generates more power from renewable energy sources than NextEra. Though investing in solar and wind projects has been costly, it's dramatically lowered the company's electricity generation costs and pumped up its earnings growth rate.

Interestingly enough, NextEra offers a backdoor way for investors to safely take part in the AI revolution. The development of AI data centers is expected to result in a substantial increase in electricity demand.

With the stock market historically pricey, stocks perceived as safe and defensive, such as NextEra Energy, can outperform in 2026.

Uber Technologies

The third unstoppable stock that can hurdle Palantir Technologies in the market cap column for the upcoming year is ride-sharing leader Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).

Unlike Coca-Cola and NextEra Energy, Uber is a bona fide growth stock that's been attracting serious attention from billionaire money managers. Pershing Square Capital Management's billionaire boss Bill Ackman purchased more than 30 million shares of Uber during the first quarter of 2025, making it his fund's No. 1 holding.

Uber finds itself as the undisputed leader in U.S. ride-sharing. Based on ride-share data spanning more than six years from AutoInsurance.com, Uber has accounted for a 68% to 76% share of the U.S. market, with rival Lyft grabbing the remainder. The 76% share was achieved in the most recent update (March 2024).

Furthermore, Uber Technologies provides investors with AI exposure. The company is leveraging AI to support driver route tracking, demand forecasting, and matching riders with drivers, among other tasks. Investing in businesses with solid foundations that utilize AI as an ancillary tool to enhance their existing operations is a smart way to protect your principal in the event of an AI bubble-bursting event.

Lastly, Uber is more than just the domestic leader in ride-sharing. It also operates the Uber Eats food delivery service and a freight logistics segment. These are operating segments that closely tie the company to the health of the U.S./global economy. Thankfully, economic expansions last disproportionately longer than recessions, which adds an extra layer of optimism to Uber's long-term prospects.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2025.

Sean Williams has positions in NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lyft, NextEra Energy, Palantir Technologies, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.