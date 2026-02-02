Prediction: 2026 Will Be the Year of Ethereum (ETH)

Key Points

Ethereum has been overshadowed by Bitcoin in recent years, but it might now come into its own.

Stablecoin issuers are already favoring Ethereum.

Staking ETFs might attract more institutional investors.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

In the crypto rallies of 2018 and 2021, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started to close the gap with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in crypto market dominance. Talk of the "flippening" -- the point where Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin -- was common.

But last year's rally was different. Bitcoin soared, and the gap between the cryptocurrencies grew. At one point, Bitcoin accounted for over 60% of the crypto market, while Ethereum's share fell to less than 8%. Institutional, corporate, and government interest in Bitcoin increased its dominance and, to some extent, caused it to decouple from the rest of the market.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, as the narrative around Bitcoin as a form of digital gold loses its shine, the pendulum is swinging back toward Ethereum. It is the machine that powers a large part of the decentralized finance and stablecoin market, and its utility and strong track record are a powerful combination.

Ethereum's smart contract lead

Ethereum was designed as a programmable cryptocurrency. It was the first to introduce smart contracts, tiny pieces of self-executing code that live on the blockchain. Being first to market has advantages. Almost 60% of the funds locked up in decentralized finance are on the Ethereum ecosystem, per DefiLlama.

However, there are disadvantages too. Ethereum is slower and less scalable than other, newer blockchains. It has had to carry out some major upgrades while keeping the engine running. It also relies heavily on layer 2 blockchains -- ones that process transactions off-chain -- for efficiency. One analyst called those layer 2s parasites, taking a large chunk of fees while sucking the processing power out of the network.

Why Ethereum could soar in 2026

There are several potential drivers for Ethereum growth this year. Not only might we see a dramatic increase in usage, but institutional and corporate treasury buying could soar.

Here are three main shifts that could make it the year of Ethereum:

Adoption: Stablecoin legislation and increased interest in real-world tokenization mean that the whole blockchain industry could be on the verge of significant change. Nasdaq has already submitted a proposal for tokenized security trading, and a few months ago, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters told a conference that all transactions would settle on the blockchain.

Stablecoin legislation and increased interest in real-world tokenization mean that the whole blockchain industry could be on the verge of significant change. has already submitted a proposal for tokenized security trading, and a few months ago, CEO Bill Winters told a conference that all transactions would settle on the blockchain. Staking: Ethereum is a staking crypto, which means investors can earn rewards by locking up their holdings. However, most of the spot Ethereum ETFs do not pay staking rewards. That looks likely to change this year, particularly as BlackRock put in an SEC filing for a staked Ethereum ETF in December.

Ethereum is a staking crypto, which means investors can earn rewards by locking up their holdings. However, most of the spot Ethereum ETFs do not pay staking rewards. That looks likely to change this year, particularly as put in an SEC filing for a staked Ethereum ETF in December. Layer 2s: One of the impressive features of Ethereum is its adaptability. This year we can expect a mix of technical, economic, and community-led solutions to address the current layer 2 value imbalance.

That doesn't mean Ethereum is free from headwinds. For example, the much-hoped-for U.S. crypto regulation may not pass. Ethereum's technology may not be able to handle any surging stablecoin strain. That's why it's important that crypto investments only make up a small portion of your portfolio.

Right now, Ethereum is trading at over 40% down on its all-time high. It may fall further, but $2,800 could be a good entry point. The Ethereum winds all seem to be blowing in the right direction, and there are some solid reasons to think it might shine in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock and Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.