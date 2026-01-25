Prediction: 2026 Will Be the Year of Chainlink

Key Points

Chainlink has emerged as an important player in the world of real-world asset tokenization.

Top consulting firms predict that real-world asset tokenization could be a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity by 2030.

As a result of its ties to asset tokenization, Chainlink could soar in value, just as did back in 2019-2021.

In any given year, it's almost impossible to predict which cryptocurrencies will take off in value. Last year, for example, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and cryptocurrencies tied to artificial intelligence were supposed to soar in value. They didn't.

So which cryptocurrencies are poised for lift-off in 2026? My prediction is that the top-performing cryptocurrencies will be those tied to the future of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which has emerged as one of the hottest trends in the crypto and blockchain space. The best of these is Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), which routinely ranks among the top 15 cryptocurrencies in the world according to market cap.

A repeat of 2019-2021?

Long-time crypto investors are probably familiar with Chainlink. During the last great crypto bull market rally, Chainlink absolutely exploded in value. It skyrocketed in price from $0.50 in May 2019 to hit a new all-time high of $52 in May 2021.

At the time, the biggest trend in the blockchain and crypto world was decentralized finance (DeFi), and Chainlink was smack-dab in the middle of it. As a blockchain oracle network, Chainlink was able to provide accurate pricing data for blockchain smart contracts. Chainlink became one of the poster children of decentralized finance at a time when many thought blockchain-powered finance was about to take over Wall Street.

Five years later, it might be time for a Chainlink bull market sequel. Just as Chainlink exploded in price five years ago, it might explode in price again. This time, Chainlink is smack-dab in the middle of another important trend: real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. This refers to the transformation of traditional financial assets (such as stocks and bonds) into digital assets that live on the blockchain.

Chainlink and the future of RWA tokenization

Right now, real-world asset tokenization has the growing attention of Wall Street. BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, has already launched a tokenized money market fund with $2 billion in assets. Right now, the total value of the RWA tokenization market is approximately $25 billion.

And that might just be the tip of the iceberg. According to blue chip consulting firms, asset tokenization could be a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity by 2030.

The good news, if you're a crypto investor, is that Chainlink is now building out the interoperability protocols to make it possible to move tokenized assets across a mix of different blockchains, with as little friction as possible. That makes Chainlink an invaluable potential partner in any future asset tokenization initiative.

For that reason, I think 2026 could be the year of Chainlink. More broadly, it will be the year of real-world asset tokenization. Just as the term "stablecoin" dominated crypto discussions last year, the term "tokenized asset" might dominate crypto discussions this year. If that's the case -- and it's admittedly a big "if" -- then you'll want to have Chainlink in your crypto portfolio this year.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Chainlink. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Chainlink. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.