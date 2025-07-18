Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than CoreWeave 10 Years From Now

Key Points CoreWeave is popular today, but it has a lot of risks tied to AI.

Investors have fallen in love with artificial intelligence (AI) start-up CoreWeave. The AI cloud provider is growing its capacity at a rapid pace, and it just announced a new $6 billion data center project. Shares of the stock have soared since its initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year, and it now has a market cap of $70 billion.

However, CoreWeave is a dangerously unprofitable company, loaded with debt, and tied to the rollercoaster ride that is AI cloud spending. It is a highly risky stock, and one that might disappoint investors in the years to come. Here are two stocks that I predict will be larger than CoreWeave in 10 years: Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). Here's why.

Building on existing business models

Coupang is an ambitious technology giant from South Korea, modeling itself on Amazon's success in the United States. It has an e-commerce platform, its own logistics network, and a subscription program that gives users free shipping and discounts. Sound familiar? There are now 23.4 million active customers on the South Korean platform, meaning the majority of households in the small country are now using Coupang regularly.

Last quarter, gross profit grew 31% year over year on a foreign currency neutral basis, driven by the growing efficiencies of Coupang's vertically integrated commerce offering. Now, the company is expanding its horizons, to both new geographies and new business models.

Coupang recently entered Taiwan, a wealthy country with 23 million people. Its e-commerce model is growing quickly, with net revenues in Coupang's Developing Offerings segment accelerating to 78% year-over-year growth on a foreign currency neutral basis, mainly driven by Taiwan. At $1 billion in revenue last quarter, these new offerings are now a large piece of Coupang's overall revenue that will get close to $30 billion in 2025, with plenty of room to grow.

In new technologies, Coupang just publicly unveiled its AI cloud service, Coupang Intelligent Cloud. This division is aiming to take advantage of cloud and AI spending in South Korea, where the government is giving out grants to accelerate growth. It is still a nascent opportunity, but one the technology giant is equipped to handle due to its geographical location. For example, none of the American technology giants are likely to win grants to build data centers funded by the Korean government.

Today, Coupang has a market cap of $56 billion. With so many diversified opportunities available for it, I think Coupang is a much better bet than CoreWeave and will be a larger enterprise 10 years from now.

High growth in consumer finance

SoFi is a well-known and fast-growing digital banking brand in the United States. Over the last decade, it has gone from being a student loan refinancer to being a full-fledged digital consumer finance tool. It now has banking, investing, savings, insurance, spending, and lending products available through its easy-to-use mobile application.

This has made it enticing for customers to switch banks to SoFi. Customer deposits grew to $27 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. While the level of deposits is nowhere near the big banks', this gives SoFi a large runway to steal market share from these legacy providers. With lower overhead costs, SoFi is able to offer higher yields on deposits, which many customers enjoy. It then upsells customers to credit cards, lending, and investing services.

SoFi's adjusted revenue grew 33% year over year last quarter to $771 million. The company is finally profitable, with net income of $71 million, alleviating a previous concern from investors. As it convinces more people to switch to SoFi, the company should enjoy its land-and-expand model and watch revenue and earnings grow for years to come. Over the next 10 years, I expect consistent growth in deposits, revenue, and earnings for SoFi that will drive the stock higher and higher.

At a market cap of $23 billion, SoFi is significantly smaller than CoreWeave today. But 10 years is a long time, and CoreWeave is a highly risky stock with a lot of downside. With this taken into account, I believe that SoFi will have a larger market cap than CoreWeave in 10 years' time.

