Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than ASML 2 Years From Now

Key Points ASML still has a bright future, and it’s growing at a steady rate.

AMD’s growth could accelerate as it crushes Intel and keeps pace with Nvidia.

Micron’s next growth cycle could drive its stock to historic highs.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is a linchpin of the semiconductor market. It's the world's largest producer of lithography systems, which are used to optically etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the only producer of high-end extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems, used to manufacture the world's smallest, densest, and most power-efficient chips. All the top foundries, including TSMC, use its systems to manufacture their top-tier chips.

Over the past two years, ASML's stock has rallied nearly 40% and boosted its market cap to $267 billion. From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue and earnings per share (EPS) to grow at a CAGR of 10% and 17%, respectively. That steady growth should be driven by the expansion of the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) markets, the stabilization of the PC and smartphone markets, and the mass production of even smaller and more powerful chips.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

If ASML matches analysts' estimates and still trades at 29 times its current year's earnings, its stock price could rise 20% and drive its market cap to $320 billion by 2027. That would be a respectable gain, but two less valuable chip stocks -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) -- might eclipse its market cap within the next two years.

1. AMD

AMD is the world's second-largest producer of x86 CPUs and discrete GPUs. It trails behind Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in x86 CPUs and Nvidia in discrete GPUs, but it has still grown rapidly over the past decade.

As a fabless chipmaker that outsources its production to TSMC, AMD wasn't plagued by the production issues and delays that affected Intel's first-party foundries. It also kept pace with Nvidia by selling cheaper gaming and data center GPUs, and it carved out a niche by selling accelerated processing units (APUs), which merge together CPUs and GPUs onto a single chip for PCs and gaming consoles.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect AMD's revenue and adjusted EPS to grow at a CAGR of 22% and 31%, respectively. That growth should be driven by its continued market share gains against Intel in the x86 CPU market, its brisk sales of cheaper AI-oriented data center GPUs, and the stabilization of the gaming GPU market.

AMD currently has a market cap of $257 billion and trades at 41 times this year's adjusted earnings. If it maintains that multiple and matches Wall Street's earnings estimates, its stock price could rise 90% over the next two years and boost its market cap to nearly $490 billion.

2. Micron

Micron is one of the world's top producers of DRAM and NAND memory chips. It doesn't dominate either market, but it generally manufactures denser and more power-efficient chips than its larger South Korean rivals like Samsung and SK Hynix. It's an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) that manufactures its chips at its own first-party foundries.

Micron's growth ebbs and flows with the memory market's cyclical boom-and-bust cycles. Its last bust occurred in 2023 as the PC market's post-pandemic growth spurt ended, the 5G upgrade cycle cooled off, and data centers prioritized their purchases of GPUs over memory chips.

But from fiscal 2024 (which ended last August) to fiscal 2027, analysts expect its revenue and adjusted EPS to grow at a CAGR of 28% and 109%, respectively. That growth cycle should be driven by the stabilization of the PC market, rising smartphone sales, and the purchases of more solid-state drives (SSDs) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips at data centers to support the latest generative AI applications.

However, Micron's stock still trades at a modest 21 times this year's earnings, and it has a market cap of $176 billion. If it maintains that multiple and matches analysts' estimates, its stock price could rally 46% and drive its market cap to nearly $260 billion within the next two years. But if it trades at a more generous 30 times earnings, its stock price could surge 110% and propel its market cap to $370 billion. So if you think Micron's next growth cycle is just getting started, it could be a great time to buy its stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,520!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,043,346!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Leo Sun has positions in ASML. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.