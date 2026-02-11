Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Will Soar Past Palantir Technologies in the Next 5 Years

Key Points

Palantir's stock has been soaring in recent years to a valuation that simply looks unsustainable.

Uber Technologies and Intuitive Surgical have some promising growth prospects and may possess more upside.

I expect both of these stocks to become more valuable than Palantir within the next five years.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been an incredibly hot stock to own over the years. Since 2023, it has risen by more than 2,000%. That easily dwarfs the S&P 500's above-average gains of around 80% over that same time frame.

The tech stock has generated incredible returns for its shareholders, thanks to soaring demand as a result of artificial intelligence (AI). But as hot as a buy it has been in the past few years, its valuation is excessive. At $340 billion in market cap, the stock trades at well over 200 times its trailing earnings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That's why, looking ahead to the next five years, I think it'll be due for a considerable decline in value. And two growth stocks that I predict will be much better buys and become more valuable than Palantir during that stretch are Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG)

Uber Technologies

Ridesharing company Uber has revolutionized travel for people all over the world. While it has already generated some incredible growth over the years, the great thing about Uber is that it still has plenty of markets it can enter to grow its operations even further.

Plus, robotaxis are a huge opportunity for the business. Recently, it announced plans to deploy 1,200 robotaxis in the Middle East, in partnership with WeRide, a Chinese-based autonomous driving company. It has also partnered with Alphabet's Waymo to launch autonomous ride-hailing services in multiple U.S. markets.

From $17 billion in sales in 2021 to more than $52 billion in 2025, Uber has been a growth beast. It trades at just 16 times its trailing earnings, and while its market cap of around $150 billion is nowhere near Palantir's, I believe it could overtake the data analytics stock within the next five years.

Intuitive Surgical

Healthcare company Intuitive Surgical has a market cap of roughly $175 billion, with plenty of room for it to become much more valuable in the future. Its da Vinci surgical system can be crucial for surgeons, helping them perform robotic-assisted procedures, which can increase precision and efficiency.

The business has been growing steadily over the years, and it's still in the early innings of expanding its operations. While its growth hasn't been as exciting as Palantir's, it's not hard to see the potential for Intuitive in the long run. In 2025, the company generated more than $10 billion in revenue, with earnings of around $2.9 billion.

With some promising growth prospects in the long run, this is another stock that can be poised to overtake Palantir in value within the next five years. At more than 60 times earnings, it's not a terribly cheap stock to own, but its valuation is more modest than Palantir's.

Should you buy stock in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intuitive Surgical, Palantir Technologies, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.