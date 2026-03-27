Precision Prices Upsized $10 Mln Public Offering Of Shares; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (POCI), an optics company, on Friday announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2.77 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.60 per share.

Following the news, POCI is down 2.72% at $4.12.

In addition, Precision Optics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.42 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The firm intends to use net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 30, 2026.

Lucid Capital Markets is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The firm primarily focuses on proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defence/aerospace industries.

POCI has traded between $3.55 and $4.16 in the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $4.21.

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