Precision Optics Corporation Raises $5.1 Million Through Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has successfully completed a registered direct offering of 1,272,500 shares of common stock at $4.00 per share, raising approximately $5.1 million in gross proceeds, with net proceeds expected to reach about $5.0 million after expenses. The funds will be used to repay some debt, expand the company's facilities, and support general working capital amid anticipated growth. CEO Joseph Forkey expressed gratitude for the support from shareholders and highlighted plans for capacity expansion. The offering was executed under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, with relevant documentation available online. Precision Optics specializes in advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace sectors, focusing on innovative technologies in micro-optics and imaging systems.

Potential Positives

The registered direct offering resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $5.1 million, which can enhance the company's financial flexibility.

Net proceeds of approximately $5.0 million are earmarked for repaying indebtedness and expanding facilities, indicating a focus on strengthening the company's balance sheet and supporting growth.

Management expressed confidence in anticipated growth, suggesting positive future prospects for the company's operations and market demand.

Potential Negatives

The company raised capital through a direct offering of common stock at a price significantly lower than the market value, potentially indicating a lack of investor confidence or financial weakness.

The reliance on the offering for capital to repay certain indebtedness may signal ongoing financial challenges or liquidity issues.

The forward-looking statements include significant risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the anticipated growth may not materialize as planned.

FAQ

What recent financial event did Precision Optics Corporation announce?

Precision Optics announced the closing of a registered direct offering of 1,272,500 shares at a price of $4.00 each.

How much gross proceeds did the stock offering generate?

The offering generated approximately $5.1 million in gross proceeds.

What will the net proceeds be used for?

Net proceeds will be used to repay debt, expand facilities, and support general working capital.

Who commented on the stock offering and its purpose?

Joseph Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics, commented on the capacity expansion and shareholder support.

When was the registration statement for this offering filed?

The registration statement was filed with the SEC on June 14, 2024.

$POCI Insider Trading Activity

$POCI insiders have traded $POCI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER V. ANANIA sold 14,400 shares for an estimated $72,000

$POCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $POCI stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries today announced the closing of its registered direct offering of common stock.





The offering consisted of 1,272,500 shares of the Company's common stock at a purchase price of $4.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.1 million, and expected net proceeds of approximately $5.0 million after deducting offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay certain indebtedness, expand its facilities to support expected growth and related general working capital purposes.





Joseph Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics, commented, “We appreciate the ongoing support of several existing and new shareholders as we plan our capacity expansion to meet the growth we anticipate in coming quarters and years.”





This offering was conducted pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-280047) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on June 14, 2024. A prospectus supplement dated February 19, 2025 describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and is available on the SEC’s website located at





http://www.sec.gov





.







About Precision Optics Corporation







Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit



www.poci.com



.







About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected growth in the coming quarters and years. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks that the closing conditions for this offering will not be achieved, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Company Contact:







PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION





22 East Broadway





Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338





Telephone: 978-630-1800







Investor Contact:







LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC





Robert Blum





Telephone: 602-889-9700







poci@lythampartners.com





