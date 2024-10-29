News & Insights

Precision Drilling’s Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) has released an update.

Precision Drilling reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with revenues climbing to $477 million and net earnings nearly doubling from last year. The company achieved significant debt reduction and is on track to use a portion of its free cash flow for share buybacks, underscoring its financial resilience and strategic growth initiatives.

