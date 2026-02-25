Precision Drilling (PDS) Price Target Increased by 11.43% to 97.44

The average one-year price target for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) has been revised to $97.44 / share. This is an increase of 11.43% from the prior estimate of $87.44 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $73.53 to a high of $114.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from the latest reported closing price of $87.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision Drilling. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDS is 0.13%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.51% to 7,658K shares. The put/call ratio of PDS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 850K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 33,095.67% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 770K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 557K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 47.52% over the last quarter.

Aegis Financial holds 504K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 453K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDS by 7.06% over the last quarter.

