Precision Drilling (PDS) Acquires CWC, Fortifies Portfolio

Calgary-based rig services provider Precision Drilling Corporation PDS recently agreed to acquire fellow Canadian firm CWC Energy Services Corp. for C$141 million (US$103.2 million), including shares, cash and the assumption of debt. The strategic transaction — expected to close in the fourth quarter — will boost Precision Drilling's presence in both Canada and the United States, while providing access to high-quality rigs and field personnel.



Per the terms of the agreement, CWC shareholders will receive 947,909 Precision shares valued at C$88 million, along with C$14 million in cash. Additionally, Precision Drilling will take on CWC's outstanding debt, which stands at approximately C$40 million.

Operating Synergies

The acquisition is set to augment Precision's operational capacity, adding a fleet of 62 marketed service rigs and seven marketed drilling rigs in Canada, as well as 11 marketed drilling rigs in the United States, with seven of them being alternating current (AC) triple rigs. Several of these rigs are already actively deployed for customers, underscoring their immediate value.



Precision Drilling anticipates realizing annual operating savings of around C$20 million following the integration of CWC Energy Services. This cost-efficiency, coupled with expected synergies and the company's growing scale, is anticipated to contribute positively to its earnings and generate substantial cash flow, which can be channeled toward enhancing shareholder returns and supporting Precision’s debt-reduction initiatives.

Future Monetization and Commitment to Debt Reduction

Emphasizing the quality of CWC's assets, PDS said that they span across Canada and the United States, are well-maintained and complemented by an experienced workforce and strong client relationships. Furthermore, the company has identified excess CWC real estate valued at approximately C$20 million, which it plans to monetize post closure of the deal.



Overall, the CWC acquisition is poised to significantly strengthen Precision Drilling’s position in the energy services sector, nurturing growth, cost savings, and better capabilities in the North American market. The deal also aligns with Precision Drilling's commitment to lower its debt levels by $500 million between 2022 and 2025, with an ambitious target to reduce debt by $150 million in 2023.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling is a top-tier provider of safe and environmentally responsible services to the energy sector. It offers customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. In particular, the company has commercialized a proprietary industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as Alpha that utilizes advanced automation and analytics to ensure efficient and predictable outcomes. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, rental equipment, and technical support, all delivered by skilled personnel.

