(RTTNews) - Friday, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective February 13, 2024, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Equiniti Trust Co., LLC will act as the exchange agent.

Trading is expected to start on a split-adjusted basis on February 14, 2024.

