BioTech
PRPO

Precipio Reports Wider Q1 Net Loss Of $1.4 Mln

May 15, 2026 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Precipio Inc. (PRPO), a cancer diagnostics company, on Thursday announced its first quarter financial results.

Q1 2026:

The company reported a net loss of $1.4 million, while in the first quarter of 2025, it reported a net loss of $0.9 million.

Revenues reached $6.71 million, an increase from the $4.93 million recorded a year ago. This includes $6.05 million earned in pathology revenue alone.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.16 million in the first quarter, amounting to $1.2 per share, compared to the adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million, or $0.5 per share in the previous year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA showed an EPS of $0.2 per share, compared to the $0.1 per share recorded for the same in 2025.

PRPO closed Thursday at $28.60, down 0.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRPO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.