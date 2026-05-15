Precipio Reports Wider Q1 Net Loss Of $1.4 Mln

(RTTNews) - Precipio Inc. (PRPO), a cancer diagnostics company, on Thursday announced its first quarter financial results.

Q1 2026:

The company reported a net loss of $1.4 million, while in the first quarter of 2025, it reported a net loss of $0.9 million.

Revenues reached $6.71 million, an increase from the $4.93 million recorded a year ago. This includes $6.05 million earned in pathology revenue alone.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.16 million in the first quarter, amounting to $1.2 per share, compared to the adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million, or $0.5 per share in the previous year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA showed an EPS of $0.2 per share, compared to the $0.1 per share recorded for the same in 2025.

PRPO closed Thursday at $28.60, down 0.35%.

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