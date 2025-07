Precipio, Inc. Modifies Warrant Structure to Reduce Share Dilution and Secure $1.2 Million Cash Inflow

Precipio, Inc. amends warrant agreement, reducing share impact and securing approximately $1.2M cash inflow. Further details upcoming.

Quiver AI Summary

Precipio, Inc., a specialty cancer diagnostics company, announced a significant agreement with its largest warrant holder, revising the exercise structure of existing warrants. Under the new terms, 100,000 warrants will be exercised for cash, while approximately 200,000 warrants will be exercised in a cashless manner, resulting in a reduction of new shares added to the company’s outstanding shares from about 300,000 to between 130,000 and 150,000. Additionally, this transaction is expected to generate around $1.2 million in cash, down from an anticipated $3.8 million. Details regarding this agreement will be discussed in the upcoming quarterly shareholder call scheduled for mid-August 2025. Precipio focuses on innovative cancer diagnostic solutions aimed at improving accuracy and reducing healthcare costs associated with misdiagnosis.

Potential Positives

The agreement with the largest warrant holder reduces the total number of shares added to the outstanding shares, improving share value potential.

The company is set to receive approximately $1.2 million in cash inflow, providing immediate liquidity to support operations.

Potential Negatives

Amending the warrant exercise structure results in a significantly lower cash inflow of ~$1.2M compared to the ~$3.8M that would have been received, indicating potential liquidity issues.

The modification from cash exercise to cashless warrants suggests a reliance on future stock performance for capital, which may signal weakness in current financial health.

The overall reduction in shares from the planned warrant exercise indicates a possible dilution risk that could affect shareholder value, despite the reduced number of shares being issued.

FAQ

What recent agreement did Precipio, Inc. announce?

Precipio, Inc. amended an agreement with its largest warrant holder regarding warrant exercises, changing terms from cash to cashless options.

How will this agreement affect Precipio's outstanding shares?

The amendment reduces the number of new shares from approximately 300,000 to about 130,000-150,000 depending on the share price.

What is the expected cash inflow from this transaction?

The transaction is expected to generate approximately $1.2 million in cash inflow for Precipio.

When will Precipio discuss this transaction with shareholders?

Management will provide further details during the upcoming quarterly shareholder call on or around August 15th, 2025.

What is Precipio's mission in cancer diagnostics?

Precipio aims to improve cancer diagnosis accuracy and reduce misdiagnoses through innovative diagnostic products and services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRPO Insider Trading Activity

$PRPO insiders have traded $PRPO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A SANDBERG has made 8 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $135,981 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED ZAKI SABET (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 79 shares for an estimated $473

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRPO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company





Precipio, Inc.









(NASDAQ: PRPO)





has entered into an agreement with its largest warrant holder, amending the existing structure from cash exercise of warrants, to a revised structure whereby 100,000 warrants (approximately ⅓) shall be exercised with cash, and the remainder (approximately 200,000 warrants) to be exercised in a cashless manner.





The transaction accomplishes two things:







Reducing the number of shares that will be added to the Company’s outstanding shares from ~300,000 to between ~130,000-150,000 (subject to the share price upon warrant exercise).





Receiving ~$1.2M in cash inflow.







This amendment reduces the cash proceeds received to ~$1.2M from ~$3.8M that would have otherwise been received under normal warrant exercise.





Management will provide further comments on this transaction in its upcoming quarterly shareholder call, to take place on or around August 15th, 2025.







About Precipio







Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio’s reach to eradicate misdiagnosis.







Availability of Other Information About Precipio







For more information, please visit the Precipio website at





https://www.precipiodx.com/





or follow Precipio on X (formerly Twitter) (





@PrecipioDx





) and





LinkedIn





(Precipio) and on





Facebook





. Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (





https://www.precipiodx.com





), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the targets set herein and related timing. Except for historical information, statements about future volumes, sales, growth, costs, cost savings, margins, earnings, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, cash flows, adjusted EBITDA, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability and our potential to reach financial independence are forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release only. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.