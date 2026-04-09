Precigen (PGEN) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Precigen (NasdaqGS:PGEN) has been revised to $9.69 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $8.67 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.19% from the latest reported closing price of $4.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precigen. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 31.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGEN is 0.22%, an increase of 167.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 137,110K shares. The put/call ratio of PGEN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patient Capital Management holds 18,673K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,461K shares , representing a decrease of 41.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 13.54% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 13,724K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares , representing an increase of 80.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 325.11% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 5,618K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,400K shares , representing a decrease of 120.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,462K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,849K shares , representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 42.48% over the last quarter.

Diametric Capital holds 3,847K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing an increase of 74.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 262.60% over the last quarter.

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