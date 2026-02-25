Pre-Markets Push Higher Ahead of NVIDIA Earnings

Wednesday, February 25th, 2026



Here at the start of a mid-week trading day, where we’re seeing pre-market futures push higher after gains of 0.75%+ in yesterday’s trading, futures are higher once again. The ebb-and-flow of market activity continues as it has so far in 2026, where only the Dow is in negative territory week-to-date, but only the Nasdaq is negative year-to-date.



We don’t see any major economic reports hitting the tape this morning, though we will hear public speeches from Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem during the course on this Hump Day. The biggest news of the day will likely be AI-infrastructure staple NVIDIA NVDA, which reports Q4 earnings after today’s close.



The chip-making giant, currently registering an all-time record market capitalization of $4.65 TRILLION, has seen its stock price grow +53.5% over the past year, and is up in today’s pre-market trading as well. Expected for Q4 this afternoon are still-astounding growth projections, especially on earnings: +70.8% expected for Q4 and +99% for Q1. Revenues look to have gained +66.7% over the reporting three months to $65.56 billion, following $213.2 billion expected to have been reported for the full fiscal year.



Ahead of today’s open, CAVA Group CAVA — a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant which follows the Chipotle “build you own” service — shares are up +11% after yesterday afternoon’s better-than-expected Q4 results. The company posted double-digit revenue growth, which has sent shares to their highest levels since summer of last year.



Earnings Reports at a Glance: LOW, TJX

Even though we look to NVIDIA earnings as being the end of earnings season, we’ve still got plenty of companies reporting results ahead of today’s open and expected afterward. Home improvement center Lowe’s LOW beat earnings expectations by 3 cents to $1.98 per share, but weaker guidance is sending shares down -3.7% at this hour.



The TJX Companies TJX — parent of TJ Maxx, Marshall’s and Home Goods, and at a market cap of $175 billion is bigger than Target, Macy’s, Dollar General and Ross Stores put together — beat earnings estimates by 4 cents per share to $1.43 on better-than-expected revenues this morning. But shares are trading down -1% and are basically flat for 2026 so far.



What to Expect from Today’s Stock Market

Aside from NVIDIA’s earnings report, we’ll also see plenty of other companies putting out quarterly reports, including Salesforce CRM and Urban Outfitters URBN. Both are expected to post sizable growth gains on both top and bottom lines, with Salesforce +9% on earnings, +11.7% on revenues and URBN +19.2% earnings growth expected and +9.25% on revenues. Both of these companies has reported only one earnings miss in the past 12 quarters.



