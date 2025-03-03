Pre-Markets Pick Up Where Friday Left Off

Monday, March 3, 2025



Pre-market futures are up again this morning, seemingly picking up from where we left off on a strong Friday. The Dow is +126 points at this hour, +0.25%, and it’s behind the other major indexes. The S&P 500 is +25 points, +0.43%, while the Nasdaq is +140, +0.67%. The small-cap Russell 2000 is +18 points, +0.86%.



There seemed to be something of a re-think Friday after indexes had fallen from February 20th through the 27th, leading investors to buy into oversold levels. we expect there will again be some trepidation at some points along this line, as many of the issues market participants had been fearing have not disappeared, including large tariffs on all of our top trading partners.



Also, these indexes remain in the red over the past month, with the S&P 500 closest to breakeven: -0.5%. The Dow is -1.2% from a month ago, the Nasdaq -1.5%, and the Russell 2000 -3.7%. Bond yields are hanging in there around +4.2% on the 10-year, +4.0% on the 2-year — its lowest level since October of last year.





What to Expect from the Stock Market Today



Jobs Week This Week, Starting Wednesday



While we are virtually finished with Q4 earnings season, although TGT reports tomorrow and both COST and AVGO are out Thursday. Today, we see important economic data, but only once the opening bell rings.for February came in at 51.6 previously.for February is estimated to come down 30 basis points (bps) to +50.6% from +50.9% last time around.Also,for January is expected to dwindle a bit to +0.1% from +0.5% reported a month ago. Andwill report throughout the day today. A month ago, these tallied 15.6 million overall. Auto companies GM and even TSLA are up ahead of today’s open.Based on calendar discrepancies, Jobs Week starts on Wednesday with the ADP private-sector jobs read. This continues Thursday with— which last week notched their highest level since early December of last year — and Friday morning with the big non-farm payrolls report from the). The next Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report does not come out til next week.The ADP report is expected to come in 20 million positions lower month over month, to 143K, while nonfarm payrolls from the BLS is anticipated to tick up to +160K. Initial Jobless Claims look to repeat last week’s jump to a higher level; we’re already a far cry from the 203K new jobless claims posted in the first week of 2025.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.