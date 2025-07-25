Pre-Markets Moderate in the Green for Another Up-Week

Friday, July 25, 2025



Friday’s pre-market futures are in the green at this hour, though a little choppy. One new economic report and a handful of Q2 earnings releases ahead of the opening bell are perhaps having some impact, but over the past week of trading — which has been positive across the board — we’re seeing a bit of moderation at or near all-time highs.



The Dow is +55 points at this hour, while the S&P 500 is +8 points and the Nasdaq +6. The small-cap Russell 2000 is +8 points currently. Over the past five days of trading, we’re up anywhere from a half a point (Nasdaq) to +1% (S&P 500). Off April 9 lows — the day President Trump pressed pause on his massive tariff policy — we’re +16% on the Dow, +23% on the S&P 500, +29% on the Nasdaq and +22% on the Russell 2000.





Durable Goods Swing Negative, As Expected



Q2 Earnings Show Big Beats, Misses: PSX, AN, CNC



What to Expect from the Market Next Week



#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.