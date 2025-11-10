Pre-Markets Up as Government Shutdown Looks to End

Monday, November 10, 2025



A group of eight moderate Democratic senators decided this past weekend to end the 38-day federal government shutdown, and this has helped prod pre-market futures into the green this morning. We saw some drawing down of high valuation levels in stock market indexes last week, which likely has helped this morning’s surge, as well.



Right now, the blue-chip Dow is up +155 points, the S&P 500 is +60 and the Nasdaq +365. The small-cap Russell 2000 is currently up +30 points. The 10-year bond yield has ticked up to +4.12% at this hour, and the two year has buoyed to +3.60%. We don’t officially see the government opened this morning, but a major impediment from the minority party is being removed. Votes in both houses are expected early this week.



Flight delays and cancellations have hampered air travel — and getting dangerously close to Thanksgiving weekend and the holiday season overall. SNAP benefits for Americans in need of food assistance will also be funded. Economic data prints will once again be forthcoming, giving a roadmap on the economy the Fed will find useful in determining new interest rate cuts. With any luck, we’ll see CPI, PPI and Retail Sales data later this week.





Q3 Earnings Reports Today



Meat-producing giant TSN is seeing a +4% bump to its share price at this hour, following its early morning Q3 earnings report which posted a big beat on its bottom line — earnings of $1.15 per share versus $0.85 expected, for a positive surprise of +35.3% — but missed slightly on the top: $13.86 billion versus $13.91 billion in the Zacks consensus, +2.2% year over year. Strong profit growth for the company has won the day, however.Israel-based MNDY , an open platform company for work management, posted a robust +30.3% earnings beat this morning: $1.16 per share outpaced the $0.89 projected. Revenues of $316.9 million was nicely ahead of the $312 million analysts were expecting. But a notable drop in guidance for next-quarter revenues have helped the company drop -20% ahead of today’s open, digging the -19% year-to-date hole deeper.After today’s close, we’ll see a couple intriguing companies report quarterly numbers. One of these in quantum-computing growth company RGTI , which is expected to fetch +37.5% earnings growth year over year, with revenues looking for more modest growth of +0.42%. Shares, even well off their mid-October all-time highs, are still up +120% year to date.The other company reporting earnings after the closing bell today that many will pay close attention to is PSKY , the entertainment conglomerate recently merged in August of this year which merged CBS parent Paramount Global with media production giant Skydance. Results are expected to come in -6% on its bottom line year over year and +1.45% on revenues. The outlook for the media giant will be key on the call.

