Pre-markets Up After Week of Tech Selloffs

Monday, November 24, 2025



Pre-market futures are up this hour in what is widely expected to be a less-turbulent week of trading — and a shortened one, at that. Friday’s trading hit the one-month lows after previously seeing an all-time closing high on the blue-chip Dow. Much juice has been squeezed from the “AI infrastructure” orange: enough to prompt a new tech rally this week? That might be getting ahead of ourselves.



Market indexes are anywhere from +0.3% to +1.0% higher currently, with the Dow +149 points, the S&P 500 +41, the Nasdaq +227 and the small-cap Russell 2000 +7 points. If the following is any indication on the tech trade this week, Zacks Senior Strategist Kevin Cook has selected AI champion NVIDIA NVDA as today’s Bull of the Day.



Even though today is quiet on the earnings and economic reports front, the next two days look pretty eventful: the delayed Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports for September are due Tuesday morning, along with Case-Shiller home prices, Pending Home Sales to October and Consumer Confidence for November. We’ll also see earnings reports from Best Buy BBY, Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS and Dell Technologies DELL, to name just a few.



Wednesday will be presenting us with Weekly Jobless Claims — which is probably worth giving a close look as we reacquaint ourselves with labor realities in late 2025 — and Durable Goods Orders, along with fiscal Q4 results from Deere & Co. DE. Market trading will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and open only a half-day Friday.



If we “muddle through” for the remainder of this year, which very much would depend on what happens at the Fed meeting December 10th regarding possible interest rate cuts, it wouldn’t be the end of the world: all major indexes are in the green year-to-date, with the Nasdaq +15.5% and the S&P 500 +12.2% leading the way. But “muddle-through” would be an improvement from the ski slope that has been November trading this year.



