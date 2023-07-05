Pre-market Movers: WOLF, AHI, AMRX, MP, AENT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is up over 14% at $65.03. MP Materials Corp. (MP) is up over 10% at $25.53. Nocera, Inc. (NCRA) is up over 8% at $2.97. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation (MSSA) is up over 7% at $11.69. Ault Alliance, Inc. (AULT) is up over 7% at $5.68. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is up over 6% at $5.60.

In the Red

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is down over 11% at $5.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) is down over 11% at $2.71. Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp (AENT) is down over 9% at $2.51. Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is down over 7% at $3.32.

