Pre-market Movers: WLGS, MGIH, UCAR, AZYO, AMBI…

April 21, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Wang & Lee Group, Inc. (WLGS) is up over 96% at $6.08. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) is up over 61% at $2.67. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) is up over 26% at $2.10. Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) is up over 19% at $8.74. ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is up over 19% at $8.59. Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is up over 18% at $3.82. iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is up over 17% at $2.20. CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) is up over 15% at $3.85. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is up over 12% at $9.76. U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (USGO) is up over 11% at $10.12.

In the Red

U Power Limited Ordinary Shares (UCAR) is down over 39% at $26.34. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is down over 12% at $5.77. Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is down over 10% at $27.04. Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is down over 9% at $3.08. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is down over 6% at $73.14. Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is down over 6% at $9.12.

