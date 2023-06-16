News & Insights

Markets
ATIP

Pre-market Movers: SPCE, IRBT, BMR, COMS, FNGR…

June 16, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is up over 39% at $5.65. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is up over 22% at $51.36. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 22% at $3.49. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is up over 21% at $2.25. FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is up over 18% at $2.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is up over 12% at $3.21. Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) is up over 11% at $5.04. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is up over 10% at $56.50. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) is up over 10% at $11.24. Eneti Inc. (NETI) is up over 8% at $12.70. Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) is up over 8% at $2.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is up over 6% at $60.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is up over 6% at $20.22. Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) is up over 5% at $33.15.

In the Red

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) is down over 14% at $29.15. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is down over 11% at $4.99. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is down over 5% at $15.70. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is down over 5% at $4.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATIP
BMR
CELZ
CHMI
COHN
COHR
COMS
CWAN
FNGR
FSK
IHT
IRBT
LITE
SPCE
SQSP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.