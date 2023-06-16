Pre-market Movers: SPCE, IRBT, BMR, COMS, FNGR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is up over 39% at $5.65. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is up over 22% at $51.36. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 22% at $3.49. COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is up over 21% at $2.25. FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is up over 18% at $2.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is up over 12% at $3.21. Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) is up over 11% at $5.04. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is up over 10% at $56.50. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) is up over 10% at $11.24. Eneti Inc. (NETI) is up over 8% at $12.70. Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) is up over 8% at $2.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is up over 6% at $60.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is up over 6% at $20.22. Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) is up over 5% at $33.15.

In the Red

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) is down over 14% at $29.15. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ) is down over 11% at $4.99. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN) is down over 5% at $15.70. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is down over 5% at $4.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.