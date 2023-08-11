News & Insights

Markets
ACHR

Pre-market Movers: SMLR, ETON, MAXN, ACHR, MLGO…

August 11, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) is up over 39% at $32.64. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is up over 28% at $3.33. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 21% at $7.11. MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 18% at $2.73. Innodata Inc. (INOD) is up over 16% at $12.52. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is up over 16% at $2.68. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 8% at $13.00. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 6% at $15.16.

In the Red

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is down over 25% at $16.50. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) is down over 14% at $4.98. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) is down over 12% at $9.87. LQR House Inc. Common Stock (LQR) is down over 10% at $3.49. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) is down over 8% at $2.42. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is down over 7% at $3.59. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is down over 6% at $4.48. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is down over 5% at $2.01.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR
AVAL
ETON
INOD
IONQ
KODK
LVWR
MAXN
PGY
RAD
SMLR
SNMP
TUP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.