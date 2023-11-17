Pre-market Movers: SGD, MURA, OPTX, CHPT, ATGL…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 05.49 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is up over 117% at $6.58. Mural Oncology plc (MURA) is up over 109% at $7.95. Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) is up over 51% at $7.82. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up over 17% at $16.01. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is up over 12% at $1.93. Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) is up over 11% at $1.60. Collective Audience, Inc. (CAUD) is up over 10% at $1.94. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is up over 7% at $1.98. Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is up over 6% at $128.01. American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) is up over 6% at $1.24. American Well Corporation (AMWL) is up over 5% at $1.44.

In the Red

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is down over 24% at $2.36. Alpha Technology Group Limited (ATGL) is down over 18% at $24.33. HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) is down over 10% at $2.68. PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is down over 10% at $1.80. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) is down over 10% at $1.43. Safety Shot, Inc. (SHOT) is down over 9% at $2.63. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is down over 7% at $143.70. WaveDancer, Inc. (WAVD) is down over 6% at $2.60. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is down over 5% at $11.46.

