ADTX

Pre-market Movers: RLMD, BROG, VSME, AXLA, NKE…

September 29, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) is up over 19% at $6.45. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is up over 7% at $96.77. Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is up over 7% at $3.05. Solowin Holdings (SWIN) is up over 6% at $3.34. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) is up over 5% at $15.72. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is up over 5% at $13.70. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 5% at $3.90. ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is up over 5% at $2.06.

In the Red

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) is down over 30% at $2.03. VS Media Holdings Limited (VSME) is down over 14% at $3.26. Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is down over 11% at $9.35. Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) is down over 7% at $2.83. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) is down over 5% at $20.48. Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) is down over 4% at $15.00. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is down over 4% at $13.00.

