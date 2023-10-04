News & Insights

ATEN

Pre-market Movers: PODC, TAOP, BROG, UP, MSC…

October 04, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

PodcastOne, Inc. (PODC) is up over 33% at $2.40. Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is up over 20% at $2.80. Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) is up over 18% at $6.49. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is up over 17% at $2.43. Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) is up over 17% at $5.67. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is up over 14% at $11.07. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (TRCA) is up over 12% at $11.66. SOS Limited (SOS) is up over 12% at $4.60.

In the Red

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) is down over 12% at $41.50. A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) is down over 12% at $13.20. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA) is down over 12% at $2.41. WeWork Inc. (WE) is down over 7% at $2.36.

