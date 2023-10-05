News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: ORTX, CMBM, GROM, RSVR, FEMY…

October 05, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is up over 97% at $15.95. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is up over 27% at $2.23. Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is up over 24% at $2.85. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) is up over 22% at $14.19. NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is up over 17% at $5.80. Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) is up over 14% at $10.00. Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) is up over 12% at $13.00. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is up over 9% at $15.41. Finward Bancorp (FNWD) is up over 6% at $22.09. Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (ADRT) is up over 6% at $12.89.

In the Red

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is down over 32% at $5.34. Reservoir Media, Inc. (RSVR) is down over 25% at $4.48. MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) is down over 22% at $2.52. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) is down over 15% at $2.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is down over 14% at $3.81. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) is down over 13% at $3.45. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is down over 9% at $21.44. Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) is down over 6% at $26.36.

