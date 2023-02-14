Pre-market Movers: OGEN, ARBK, MDXH, PLTR, FUSN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) is up over 31% at $8.33. Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is up over 24% at $2.27. MDxHealth SA (MDXH) is up over 22% at $4.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is up over 18% at $9.00. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is up over 18% at $4.31. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is up over 18% at $2.56. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is up over 16% at $2.45. SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) is up over 13% at $2.55. Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) is up over 9% at $38.04.

In the Red

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is down over 15% at $13.17. Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) is down over 10% at $25.39. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) is down over 7% at $4.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.