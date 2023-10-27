News & Insights

Markets
BIVI

Pre -market Movers: NKGN, ICU, PTCT, ENPH, DXCM…

October 27, 2023 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is up over 38% at $5.25. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is up over 28% at $1.02. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is up over 16% at $94.55. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is up over 10% at $55.00. Intel Corporation (INTC) is up over 7% at $34.91. LianBio (LIAN) is up over 5% at $3.96.

In the Red

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) is down over 22% at $18.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is down over 20% at $76.00. Sanofi (SNY) is down over 16% at $44.35. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) is down over 9% at $6.32. NatWest Group plc (NWG) is down over 9% at $4.58. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) is down over 9% at $1.01. Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) is down over 7% at $1.01. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is down over 5% at $3.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIVI
CGTX
DXCM
ENPH
ICU
INTC
LIAN
PTCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.