Pre -market Movers: NKGN, ICU, PTCT, ENPH, DXCM…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is up over 38% at $5.25. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is up over 28% at $1.02. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is up over 16% at $94.55. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is up over 10% at $55.00. Intel Corporation (INTC) is up over 7% at $34.91. LianBio (LIAN) is up over 5% at $3.96.

In the Red

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) is down over 22% at $18.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is down over 20% at $76.00. Sanofi (SNY) is down over 16% at $44.35. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (JGGC) is down over 9% at $6.32. NatWest Group plc (NWG) is down over 9% at $4.58. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) is down over 9% at $1.01. Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) is down over 7% at $1.01. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is down over 5% at $3.05.

