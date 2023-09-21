News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: MURF, IFRX, NEPT, UPTD, AEHL…

September 21, 2023 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) is up over 32% at $17.07. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is up over 29% at $4.35. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is up over 27% at $4.97. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (UPTD) is up over 23% at $15.18. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) is up over 19% at $3.50. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is up over 16% at $4.47. Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (ELIQ) is up over 7% at $2.40. Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is up over 8% at $2.95. FedEx Corporation (FDX) is up over 5% at $263.98.

In the Red

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is down over 11% at $12.25. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (CFFE) is down over 9% at $14.80. The Macerich Company (MAC) is down over 9% at $10.72. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is down over 6% at $778.01. Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) is down over 6% at $23.40. Banco Itaú Chile (ITCL) is down over 5% at $3.20. Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) is down over 5% at $2.17.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

