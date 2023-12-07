Pre-market Movers: MLGO, ZVSA, CXM, WVE, AAMC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 49% at $14.32. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) is up over 22% at $4.14. AerSale Corporation (ASLE) is up over 15% at $16.48. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) is up over 13% at $41.75. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) is up over 12% at $1.18. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is up over 11% at $18.57. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is up over 11% at $2.27. Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is up over 10% at $26.59. Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) is up over 10% at $1.18. Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is up over 9% at $7.53. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH) is up over 8% at $4.01. Braze, Inc. (BRZE) is up over 7% at $60.45. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) is up over 7% at $4.77. Able View Global Inc. (ABLV) is up over 7% at $2.44.

In the Red

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is down over 39% at $1.30. Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) is down over 25% at $12.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is down over 22% at $5.34. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (BYU) is down over 22% at $1.41. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is down over 13% at $3.46. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) is down over 11% at $9.00. C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is down over 10% at $26.01. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is down over 10% at $17.38. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) is down over 10% at $6.25. Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) is down over 10% at $1.14. GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 7% at $13.79. Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is down over 5% at $5.40. Mural Oncology plc (MURA) is down over 5% at $3.62.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.