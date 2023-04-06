Pre-market Movers: MCOM, JVA, EBON, IDAI, SNDA…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is up over 32% at $2.96. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA) is up over 18% at $2.03. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is up over 17% at $6.31. T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is up over 15% at $2.45. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) is up over 13% at $8.00. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is up over 11% at $4.53. Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 6% at $2.41. Tellurian Inc. 8.25% Senior Not (TELZ) is up over 5% at $17.00.

In the Red

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (MWG) is down over 12% at $5.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is down over 11% at $45.35. Nuburu, Inc. (BURU) is down over 11% at $3.77. Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) is down over 9% at $11.17. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is down over 5% at $48.80. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is down over 5% at $4.87. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (KRBP) is down over 5% at $3.08. Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is down over 5% at $2.19.

