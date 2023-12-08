News & Insights

Markets
AAMC

Pre-market Movers: MBI, FLJ, HCP, CDMO, GDHG…

December 08, 2023 — 06:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MBIA Inc. (MBI) is up over 57% at $11.63. FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) is up over 49% at $2.96. BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is up over 13% at $1.35. Eneti Inc. (NETI) is up over 9% at $10.75. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is up over 9% at $3.50. Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is up over 8% at $7.12. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS) is up over 8% at $1.10. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) is up over 6% at $5.32. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) is up over 6% at $2.18. Lilium N.V. (LILM) is up over 6% at $1.40. Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is up over 6% at $1.17. enGene Holdings Inc. (ENGN) is up over 5% at $7.79. Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is up over 5% at $6.93. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) is up over 5% at $1.07.

In the Red

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) is down over 24% at $18.90. Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) is down over 19% at $4.25. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is down over 18% at $1.89. Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) is down over 15% at $2.58. Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is down over 13% at $4.97. Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is down over 10% at $1.39. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is down over 8% at $11.26. Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) is down over 8% at $4.77. iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is down over 8% at $1.34. Mural Oncology plc (MURA) is down over 7% at $3.58. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is down over 7% at $2.95. View, Inc. (VIEW) is down over 7% at $1.28. Fenbo Holdings Limited (FEBO) is down over 5% at $4.67.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAMC
ALT
BIOL
CDMO
CLIN
ENGN
GDHG
GNFT
GROM
GTES
GTHX
HCP
IBIO
LILM
MBI
MBIO
MOMO
NETI
SLDB
SLS
SMFL
SVFD
TIVC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.