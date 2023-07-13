Pre-market Movers: JZXN, GLOP, CYRX, SNAL, VSAT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is up over 79% at $5.00. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 53% at $8.20. Snail, Inc. (SNAL) is up over 27% at $2.10. Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is up over 17% at $4.44. Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is up over 17% at $3.60. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is up over 14% at $2.27. Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (SGE) is up over 13% at $3.60. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) is up over 11% at $5.89. Green Giant Inc. (GGE) is up over 10% at $2.18. Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) is up over 8% at $10.17. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NAUT) is up over 5% at $3.86.

In the Red

Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) is down over 28% at $13.86. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) is down over 22% at $33.49. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) is down over 21% at $4.51. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) is down over 19% at $4.97. Ault Alliance, Inc. (AULT) is down over 19% at $4.26. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is down over 13% at $3.27. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is down over 12% at $8.48. PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is down over 9% at $7.23.

