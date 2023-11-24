News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: IRBT, MTC, RELI, FSR, MCAF…

November 24, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is up over 37% at $41.10. MMTec, Inc. (MTC) is up over 24% at $1.22. Fisker Inc. (FSR) is up over 12% at $2.38. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL) is up over 6% at $3.15. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) is up over 6% at $2.99. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up over 6% at $2.21.

In the Red

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) is down up over 13% at $1.12. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (MCAF) is down over 10% at $8.04. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (CDIO) is down over 9% at $1.99. Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is down over 9% at $1.25. Puyi Inc. (PUYI) is down over 6% at $4.20. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is down over 6% at $3.60. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is down over 5% at $4.27. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 5% at $4.26. Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) is down over 5% at $1.12.

