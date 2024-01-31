Pre-market Movers: GHSI, NVVE, REVB, CPOP, PARA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is up over 87% at $10.03. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is up over 38% at $11.00. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is up over 20% at $1.16. Paramount Global (PARA) is up over 15% at $15.84. ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (ECDA) is up over 14% at $1.11. Paramount Global (PARAA) is up over 13% at $21.81. Minim, Inc. (MINM) is up over 12% at $2.87. Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) is up over 12% at $1.88. Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is up over 9% at $1.18. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) is up over 8% at $16.22. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) is up over 8% at $1.13. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 7% at $8.79. Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is up over 7% at $1.22.

In the Red

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is down over 39% at $2.03. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is down over 15% at $11.40. NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI) is down over 10% at $13.20. Griid Infrastructure Inc. (GRDI) is down over 10% at $4.64. Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is down over 8% at $8.22. 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) is down over 8% at $3.66. NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is down over 8% at $1.54. Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) is down over 8% at $1.24. Polished.com Inc. (POL) is down over 7% at $5.08. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is down over 7% at $1.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is down over 6% at $161.25. Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is down over 6% at $2.89. IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is down over 5% at $1.40.

