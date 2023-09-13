News & Insights

BKTI

Pre-market Movers: GDHG, SNTG, DMS, MYNZ, RCKT…

September 13, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is up over 30% at $5.67. Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is up over 21% at $2.22. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is up over 20% at $2.92. Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) is up over 19% at $4.37. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) is up over 15% at $17.73. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) is up over 9% at $4.90. Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) is up over 9% at $2.14. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is up over 9% at $2.04. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is up over 7% at $24.68. BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) is up over 7% at $13.12. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) is up over 7% at $2.88. Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (ELIQ) is up over 5% at $2.71. FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 5% at $6.46.

In the Red

Nature Wood Group Limited (NWGL) is down over 11% at $8.50. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is down over 11% at $7.80. WeWork Inc. (WE) is down over 9% at $5.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) is down over 5% at $5.27. Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is down over 4% at $31.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

