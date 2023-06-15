News & Insights

Pre-market Movers: EDTX, MVIS, LEJU, SPRB, LAES…

June 15, 2023 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) is up over 103% at $22.49. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is up over 22% at $5.62. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is up over 19% at $3.48. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is up over 18% at $2.82. Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is up over 15% at $10.80. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) is up over 9% at $11.40. CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) is up over 6% at $23.69.

In the Red

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) is down over 15% at $15.02. Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) is down over 14% at $9.38. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is down over 12% at $2.10. BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is down over 8% at $190.74. IperionX Limited (IPX) is down over 7% at $7.79. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is down over 7% at $2.50. Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) is down over 5% at $23.01. Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is down over 5% at $2.45.

