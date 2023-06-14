News & Insights

Markets
ACHR

Pre-market Movers: EAST, CNVS, DRIO, AGRX, IVA…

June 14, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) is up over 25% at $5.42. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is up over 23% at $4.42. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is up over 22% at $4.51. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 16% at $3.14. Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is up over 11% at $36.23. Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) is up over 11% at $17.50. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 10% at $4.86. Coherent Corp. (COHR) is up over 9% at $46.84. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 7% at $8.66. Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) is up over 7% at $3.65. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is up over 6% at $2.27.

In the Red

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) is down over 30% at $4.30. Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) is down over 28% at $2.53. IperionX Limited (IPX) is down over 15% at $11.12. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is down over 12% at $5.57. Iteris, Inc. (ITI) is down over 12% at $4.09. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) is down over 12% at $2.61. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 11% at $56.70. RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) is down over 8% at $30.22. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) is down over 7% at $31.05. Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is down over 7% at $2.03. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is down over 5% at $5.66.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHR
AGRX
AMEH
AUMN
BMR
COHR
DRIO
EAST
EBS
IPX
ITI
IVA
LOGI
LUMN
MVIS
NINE
NRO
OCFT
RDNT
RPRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.