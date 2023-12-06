News & Insights

Markets
ACRS

Pre-market Movers: DUNE, IPA, S, PHIO, ACRS…

December 06, 2023 — 05:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 04.53 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Dune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE) is up over 28% at $6.30. SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is up over 17% at $23.52. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is up over 16% at $1.31. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is up over 16% at $1.15. Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is up over 9% at $5.67. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 8% at $2.02. Captivision Inc. (CAPT) is up over 5% at $3.98.

In the Red

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is down over 28% at $1.10. Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is down over 15% at $5.92. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is down over 12% at $20.35. NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI) is down over 9% at $3.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is down over 8% at $28.93. Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is down over 8% at $23.60. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is down over 5% at $2.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACRS
ALT
ASAN
BTI
DUNE
FLNC
IPA
NEXI
PHIO
TUP
YEXT
ZVSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.