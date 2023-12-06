Pre-market Movers: DUNE, IPA, S, PHIO, ACRS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 04.53 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Dune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE) is up over 28% at $6.30. SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is up over 17% at $23.52. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is up over 16% at $1.31. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) is up over 16% at $1.15. Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is up over 9% at $5.67. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is up over 8% at $2.02. Captivision Inc. (CAPT) is up over 5% at $3.98.

In the Red

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is down over 28% at $1.10. Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is down over 15% at $5.92. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is down over 12% at $20.35. NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI) is down over 9% at $3.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is down over 8% at $28.93. Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is down over 8% at $23.60. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVSA) is down over 5% at $2.06.

